BI issues lookout order vs subjects of congressional hearings

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has placed individuals linked to alleged irregularities in government flood control projects under monitoring following the issuance by the Department of Justice (DoJ) of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the BI received the ILBO on Wednesday, 3 September, directing immigration officers to monitor the subjects.

The order was signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla upon the request of Senator Rodante Marcoleta, chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, and Atty. Rodolfo Noel Quimbo, head of the Blue Ribbon Oversight Office Management.

The individuals were tagged in the Senate inquiry dubbed “Philippines Under Water,” which is probing alleged malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance in flood control projects since 2022.

According to the DoJ, the order was issued due to the “gravity of the allegations and the ongoing investigation,” citing the risk that the subjects might attempt to leave the country to evade legal processes.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval clarified on Thursday that an ILBO does not prohibit departures but requires immigration officers to monitor the subjects’ travels. She explained that an ILBO is separate from a Hold Departure Order (HDO).

“The lookout bulletin is simply for monitoring the travels of the individual and exercising prudence in checking their documents to make sure there is no freshly issued warrant of arrest or hold departure order,” she said.

Sandoval said that one contractor on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s list of suspect contractors was currently abroad while some others that were flagged by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had left but later returned.

“From what we know, there might be another list but that is something the Department of Justice will probably issue, if necessary,” she said.

Those on the ILBO are contractors Cezarah Rowena Discaya, Pacifico F. Discaya, Alex H. Abelido, Raymond H. Abelido, Ma. Roma Angeline Discaya Rimando, Allan B. Quirante, Erni G. Bagao, Eumir S. Villanueva, Pamela A. Villanueva, Lawrence R. Lubiano, Aderma Angelie Descarga Alcazar, Edgar S. Acosta, Gina A. Arevalo, Michelle L. Baraquiel, Wilfredo Maties Natividad, Jocelyn Reyes Natividad, Romeo C. Miranda, Mark Allan Villamor Arevalo, Marjorie Samidan, Luisito R. Tiqui, Ryan Willie David Uy, Darcy Kimel D.J. Respicio, Edgardo A. Saggum and Maritoni P. Melegrito.

Also listed are DPWH officials Ferdinand L. Beltran, Melanie B. Raymundo, Alvin D. Diego, Henry C. Alcantara, Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, Maria Catalina E. Cabral, Ramon A. Arriola III, Luz M. Dela Rosa, Gerard P. Opulencia, Roseller A. Tolentino, Jayson S. Jauco, Norberto L. Santos, Jaypee D. Mendoza, Ernesto C. Galang, John Michael E. Ramos, Jaime R. Hernandez, Floralyn Y. Simbulan, Juanito C. Mendoza and Benedict J. Matawaran.