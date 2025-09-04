BI issues lookout order in flood project probe

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has placed individuals connected with alleged irregularities in the government’s flood control projects under monitoring, following the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO).

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said the BI received the ILBO on Wednesday, 3 September, directing immigration officers to monitor the subjects.

The order was signed by Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla upon the request of Senator Rodante Marcoleta, chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, and Atty. Rodolfo Noel Quimbo, head of the Blue Ribbon Oversight Office Management.

The individuals were tagged in the Senate inquiry titled “Philippines Under Water,” which is probing reported malfeasance, misfeasance, and nonfeasance in flood control projects since 2022.

According to the DOJ, the order was issued due to the “gravity of the allegations and the ongoing investigation,” citing the risk that the subjects might attempt to leave the country to escape legal processes.

In a televised interview on Thursday, BI Spokesperson Dana Sandoval clarified that an ILBO does not prohibit departures. Instead, it mandates immigration officers to monitor the subjects’ travels.

She also clarified that a hold departure order is separate from the ILBO.

“The lookout bulletin is simply for monitoring the travels of the individual and exercising prudence in checking their documents to make sure that there is no freshly issued warrant of arrest or hold departure order,” she said.

She added that one contractor mentioned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is currently abroad and subject to further verification, while some individuals flagged by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee had already traveled overseas but later returned.

“From what we know, there might be another list but that is something the Department of Justice will probably issue if necessary,” Sandoval said.

The following names are included in the ILBO: