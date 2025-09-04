BCDA ecozones to get faster internet

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is aiming for faster and more reliable digital connectivity across all its properties by partnering with global telecommunications technology firm iSON Tower Ltd. Inc.

According to BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang, one of the selling points of an economic zone is having fast and reliable digital connectivity, which makes these areas more attractive to investors.

He added that to make these ecozones enticing to investors, the BCDA partnered with iSON Tower Ltd. Inc. to collaborate on project preparation studies for passive telecommunication infrastructure and related projects in its economic zones.

“We are confident that this partnership will deliver transformative development in our ecozones, with iSON bringing its global expertise in building robust and secure digital networks. This will pave the way to faster, more reliable digital services within the BCDA’s properties, helping locators thrive and improving residents’ everyday convenience and quality of life,” Bingcang said.

The partnership was further solidified during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Bingcang and iSON Tower Founder and Chairperson Vivek Gupta on August 27, 2025. BCDA Chairperson Hilario B. Paredes and iSON Tower Country Manager for the Philippines Rahul Singh witnessed the signing ceremony.

Bingcang said that the partnership is a direct result of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent state visit to India, which strengthened ties and facilitated new collaborations in digital infrastructure between the two countries.

Under the MOU, iSON Tower will share its technical expertise and take the lead in conducting technical assessments, feasibility studies, and business case preparation to come up with recommendations for the development, implementation, and construction of passive telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

The agreement will set the stage for the development of common telecommunication towers in key areas, including but not limited to New Clark City in Tarlac, Camp John Hay in Baguio City, Poro Point Freeport Zone in La Union, Morong Discovery Park in Bataan, and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

“I'm so glad to have this opportunity to sign this MOU to make sure that every Filipino has digital connectivity. Whether it’s an institution, a development area, or a common man on the street, everybody is entitled to 4G, 5G connectivity and moving forward,” Gupta said.

BCDA’s partnership with iSON Tower supports its vision to develop smart, future-ready communities that drive innovation and attract high-impact investments in technology-driven industries, in turn empowering local communities and catalyzing sustainable economic growth.

“From New Clark City to Camp John Hay, from Poro Point to Bonifacio Global City, stronger connectivity secures growth that is both competitive and inclusive. It makes our communities places where innovation takes root and opportunities reach more people. This partnership brings us closer to a Philippines that is digitally enabled, globally competitive, and ready to meet the demands of a new era,” Atty. Paredes said.

The BCDA plays an important role in advancing the government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) by helping strengthen digital infrastructure across the country. Together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), it has contributed to the completion of the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure and the implementation of the National Fiber Backbone Program.

iSON Towers, a subsidiary of India-based iSON Group, is accredited by DICT to provide common towers in the Philippines and is engaged in providing passive infrastructure solutions for network coverage and connectivity.