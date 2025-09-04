Bato pushes death penalty against plunderers

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is calling for the reimposition of the death penalty for the crime of plunder amid mounting corruption allegations in government infrastructure projects.

Dela Rosa filed Senate Bill 1343, an act reimposing the death penalty for the crime of plunder.

“In the face of actual and lived experience, plunder entails the enriching of oneself at the expense of the suffering of others. It is a selective and selfish pleasure derived from collective pain,” he said, in his bill’s explanatory note.

He then cited the Finance department’s statement that the economic impact of the corruption in the 2023-2025 flood control projects averaged from P42.3 billion to P118.5 billion, which could have provided 95,000 to 266,000 jobs for Filipinos.

“And when public officials, those whom the Constitution has identified to be accountable to the people, are the ones responsible for their suffering, it is no longer just a simple mistake. It is not even a simple crime, punishable by a few years in prison, or forgivable upon the payment of a fine.

“When our people lose their chance at good lives because of the greed of the few, the greedy few, simply, must pay with their lives,” he further stated.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos recently disclosed that 15 government contractors have secured nearly 20% of the P545 Billion flood control budget since the beginning of his administration in July 2022.

According to Dela Rosa, multiple sources have also alleged that a key political figure, believed to be the mastermind behind the budget allocations, receives as much as 30% of the total project cost, the largest share among those involved.

Other portions are reportedly divided among DPWH engineers and officials, members of the bids and awards committee, and even resident auditors.

On Thursday, Dela Rosa took to his personal Facebook page to rally public support for his proposed legislation.

“Yesterday, I filed SBN 1343, an act reimposing the death penalty for the crime of PLUNDER,” he wrote. “Tingnan natin sino ang haharang nito. I move for the swift passage of this law. Taongbayan, pls second my motion!!!”