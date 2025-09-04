At 40, SM Supermalls unveils P150-B expansion

SM Supermalls is marking its 40th anniversary with an ambitious expansion plan that includes the launch of one flagship mall every year from 2026 to 2030 and more than P150 billion in investments to redevelop and modernize its portfolio.

SM Supermalls president Steven Tan said the new roadmap is designed to transform malls into future-ready, people-centered spaces that will anchor regional growth and strengthen community ties.

“From the very beginning, SM was built on trust and relationships. We only win when our partners win,” Tan said.

“This new era is not about adding more malls. It is about creating destinations that matter, modernizing the malls people already love, and ensuring every Filipino has access to world-class malling. Our promise is simple: everything we do is all for you.”

Alongside new developments, SM will undertake 16 major redevelopments and build 12 new lifestyle malls. The modernizations will feature open-air promenades, lifestyle zones, and eco-friendly features, aligning with the company’s push toward sustainability and net-zero emissions by 2040.

4 decades of retail leadership

SM Supermalls traces its roots to the opening of SM North EDSA in 1985, which redefined the shopping experience for Filipinos. Since then, the company has grown to 88 malls nationwide, welcoming millions of visitors each week and housing thousands of local and global brands.

The 40th anniversary is being celebrated with SM’s biggest shopping event yet, featuring more than 4,000 exclusive partner-powered deals across all malls.

“For four decades, you’ve been with us every step of the way, and for that, maraming salamat,” Tan said.

“As we look ahead, we will keep evolving with you and for you. Because at SM, our success has always been shared.”