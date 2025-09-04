ASICS runfest offers hefty cash rewards

The ASICS META: Time: Trials is making its highly anticipated Philippine debut on 19 October at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite, marking a new milestone in the regional race series known for championing personal breakthroughs and goal-smashing performances.

But while it’s all about breaking barriers, a little extra motivation never hurts.

To add excitement to this already electrifying experience, the 10km Open event is offering a total cash prize fund of P400,000 with the winners in the men’s and women’s categories to receive P100,000 each.

The second to 10th placers will each get P10,000.

With P200,000 per gender division, the ASICS Meta: Time: Trials Philippines cements itself as one of the most competitive 10km races in the country this year.

Participants, however, must be 16 years old and above on race day to qualify for prizes.

But beyond the chase for cash and podium glory, the event’s spirit remains unchanged — it’s about testing oneself against the clock. From elite athletes to everyday runners, everyone will take on the ASICS Meta: Time: Trials Philippines in precision-built conditions designed to push limits, unlock speed and set new personal bests.

“ASICS Meta: Time: Trials Philippines gives Filipino runners a rare opportunity to compete at an elite level while still welcoming those who simply want to challenge themselves,” said Ishina Buxani, marketing director of the SONAK Retail Group, the official distributor of ASICS in the Philippines.

“It’s about creating an environment where everyone has the chance to cross the finish line stronger, faster and prouder than ever before.”