Aqwire enables Google Pay, Apple Pay for cross-border payments in Phl

Aqwire, a leading fintech innovator in cross-border and local payments, has become the first payments company in the Philippines to process transactions via Google Pay and Apple Pay for cross-border payments.

This milestone follows the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) approval for the use of these payment systems in the country, showcasing Aqwire’s readiness to bring global financial innovations to Filipino customers.

“This is not just a technological upgrade, it is a leap forward in reshaping how Filipinos access finance,” said Victor Lee, CEO of Aqwire. “By acting swiftly after the BSP’s green light, we are giving millions of Filipinos, whether at home or overseas, the ability to transact securely and seamlessly using platforms they already trust.”

Through the Aqwire Portal, customers can now pay via Google Pay and Apple Pay. Using secure tokenization technology — which replaces sensitive card details with encrypted digital identifiers — users can enjoy faster checkouts, fewer errors, and enhanced security.

Lee emphasized that the breakthrough opens new opportunities for merchants while providing consumers with secure, convenient, and globally recognized payment options, bridging the gap between traditional finance and modern fintech.

The integration also strengthens Aqwire’s service to its broad global audience, improving convenience for customers worldwide and reinforcing the company’s leadership in the fintech sector. The platform adheres to the highest standards of security, branding, and compliance, marking another step in Aqwire’s mission to make payments seamless and worry-free.

Founded in the Philippines with entities in Singapore and the USA, Aqwire offers secure, borderless payment solutions for enterprises, primarily in the real estate sector. Supporting over 150 currencies, the platform enables cross-border transactions and API integrations, connecting businesses to customers globally.

Aqwire’s clients include Ayala Land, Ortigas Land, Rockwell Land, Century Properties, Filinvest, Double Dragon, Vista Land, Camella, and Megaworld, among others.