Angel Aquino shares ordeal as a deepfake victim

Nauseated, confused, and stunned — these were the words actress Angel Aquino used to describe her reaction upon discovering a deepfake pornographic video that used her face.

In a heartfelt testimony before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on Thursday, Aquino recounted how she learned about the video from a friend in the industry.

“I understand that being public property is one of the trade-offs of this job, pero sana naman only up to a certain extent, ‘di ba?” Aquino said, stressing that being a public personality does not mean consent to be demeaned or harassed.

“[When] I learned of my deepfake, my reaction was both internal and physical. As in para akong nasusuka, I felt ill, nauseated, confused and stunned in the beginning,” she said.

“And then it was disgust and anger for being violated as a person in a revolting and humiliating way,” she added.

Aquino revealed she was initially at a loss until a staff member of Senator Risa Hontiveros, chair of the committee, reached out to her.

Calling the experience a form of “digital assault,” she said the violation may not leave physical bruises but it “strips away one’s dignity in the most obscene way imaginable.”

The actress warned she is not the only victim, noting that other public personalities have also been identified by Hontiveros’ office. Ordinary women and children, she added, are equally at risk.

“This is the new frontier of violence against women. We are now living in the AI-generated deepfake era of sexual assault and violation — and our laws have to catch up to technology,” Aquino said.

“The cybercriminals act fast. Shouldn’t we be ten or more steps ahead?” she urged.

Aquino called for accountability not just for creators of deepfake content but also for those who share, host, and profit from it.

“Accountability must be total because the damage multiplies with every click, every share, every view,” she stressed.

Appealing for swift legislative action, Aquino said she decided to come forward to help stop such abuses.

“I came forward today because this has to stop. The effects of these deepfakes are catastrophic to the rights of women and girls — to our integrity, our autonomy, and our choice,” she said.