Albuera mayor slams ‘ghost projects’

TACLOBAN CITY — It’s a war of words in Albuera, Leyte.

Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa has gone on the offensive, accusing the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) of pushing through with “ghost projects” in his town — flood control systems that barely exist and a P17-million fish port he says looks like it’s built from lumber.

Espinosa, in Facebook Live videos and interviews, blasted what he described as exaggerated claims of 80-percent completion. “If this is linked to our old pier, this will not make the economy of Albuera improve,” he said, adding that the supposed project doesn’t match the hefty budget.

He even called out Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez, urging him to check on the performance of his district engineers. At one point, Espinosa accused District Engineer Peter Scheler Soco of amassing wealth and properties — a claim Soco has yet to answer.

But the DPWH Leyte 4th District Engineering Office quickly hit back, denying Espinosa’s allegations and branding the projects as legitimate, fully documented government undertakings.

In a statement released Wednesday, the agency insisted that the Benolho Flood Control Project had already been completed. Officials said the footage Espinosa showed was misleading because it was taken from the wrong side of the structure. They also clarified that there is no new flood control project programmed in Benolho for 2025.

As for the Albuera Leyte Port, the DPWH said work is only a little over halfway done, with an actual accomplishment rate of 51.10 percent. Structural excavation, shoring, reinforcing steel, concrete work, and sheet piling have been carried out, though other materials fabricated off-site have yet to be delivered due to storage and corrosion concerns.