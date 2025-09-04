AFP debunks China’s 'routine patrol' claim, confirms Chinese warships shadowed Phl-led WPS drills

Two Chinese warships were detected shadowing participating vessels in the Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) on 3 September, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Thursday, refuting Beijing’s claims of a “routine patrol” off Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command spokesperson Tian Junli accused the Philippines of “colluding” with foreign powers through recent joint maritime patrols, alleging the move undermines regional peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“The Philippines had colluded with countries outside of the region to organize so-called joint patrols, which had undermined peace and stability in the region,” Tian said, stressing that Chinese forces remain on high alert to defend the country’s claimed sovereignty and maritime interests.

“Any attempt to stir up trouble in the South China Sea and create tensions is doomed to fail,” he added.

AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad countered that the presence of two Chinese warships during the MMCA — conducted by the Philippines, Australia, and Canada near Bajo de Masinloc — was detected through maritime domain awareness operations with the United States.

“They were observed following the international task group and were not conducting any surface serials or synchronized movement that would generally indicate a joint patrol, contrary to publications by the Southern Theater Command,” Trinidad told reporters.

The Philippine military identified the vessels as a Luyang-class guided missile destroyer and a Jiangkai-class frigate spotted about 40 nautical miles southeast of Bajo de Masinloc.

Trinidad dismissed China’s claims as part of a disinformation campaign aimed at legitimizing its unlawful presence in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“Such messages are part of their malign influence operations to justify their illegal presence,” he said.

The latest MMCA highlights growing defense cooperation among regional and extra-regional partners amid Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in disputed waters. Participating assets included the BRP Jose Rizal of the Philippine Navy, HMAS Brisbane of Australia, HMCS Ville de Québec of Canada, and U.S. surveillance aircraft such as the P-8A Poseidon.

Bajo de Masinloc, a traditional fishing ground within the Philippine EEZ, remains a flashpoint in Manila-Beijing relations despite a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping South China Sea claims. Beijing has refused to recognize the ruling and continues to assert control over the shoal through its coast guard and maritime militia presence.