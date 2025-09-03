Photos

WWF-PH launches 'Panda on the Move' roadshow

(L-R) Lucky Chinatown general manager Nori Mizoguchi, actress and World Wildlife Fund Philippines (WWF-PH) ambassador Janine Gutierrez, WWF-PH executive director Katherine Custodio, and head of resource generation and partnerships Cloda Marie Monalia Urquico lead the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the launch of “Panda on the Move” at Lucky Chinatown Atrium in Binondo, Manila, on Wednesday, 3 September 2025. The fundraising roadshow, held in partnership with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, aims to raise awareness of environmental issues through interactive exhibits, educational activities, and donor engagement.