Would you rock a slice? LV toast bag gets buttery

Louis Vuitton recently toasted the fashion world—literally. For its Men's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, the luxury behemoth unveiled a bag designed like a fresh slice of bread from the toaster.

Don't be fooled by the carbs; this bag is all fancy drip. Imagine LV's trademark monogram embossed on buttery (pun intended) leather, with clean edges that resemble the crust. It's structural, golden-brown stylish, and even includes a strap, allowing you to sling your "toast" crossbody like the ultimate breakfast flex.

Based on Hypedleak's photo upload, this toast bag could be the most wonderfully unhinged yet. It exudes brunch-core, statement-making style, and "don't talk to me before my coffee" vitality.

So, the true question is whether you'd rock the toast sack or leave it in the bread basket.

YAY or NAY?