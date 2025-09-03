Where autumn comes first: Hokkaido’s hidden seasonal escape

In the capital city of Sapporo, Odori Park transforms into a golden corridor as ginkgo leaves line its 1.5-kilometer stretch. Visitors can walk beneath glowing foliage while enjoying roasted sweet potatoes from local vendors. Nearby, Hokkaido University offers the famous Gingko Tunnel, a glowing yellow pathway, along with the Heisei Poplar Avenue, which frames the season’s clear skies.

Historic gardens in Hakodate

Kosetsuen Garden in Hakodate, originally a 19th-century villa for the Iwafune merchant family, boasts more than 150 species of trees. The grounds erupt in fiery autumn colors by early September. By late October to November, the Hakodate MOMI-G Festa lights up the garden after dark, creating a magical nighttime display of illuminated foliage.

Highlands and alpine views

The Daisetzuzan Asahidake Ropeway offers one of Japan’s earliest glimpses of autumn. By late August, slopes are already streaked with red, yellow, and gold. A cable car ride from Sugatami Station reveals sweeping views of snow-dusted ridges and golden alpine grasses rippling in the wind.