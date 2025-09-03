U.S. strike on drug-carrying boat kills 11

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump said that US forces had attacked a boat carrying drugs to the country Tuesday, killing 11 “narcoterrorists” from a gang he alleged was controlled by leftist Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Trump posted a video online of an open-topped speedboat carrying a number of people traveling on a body of water before it exploded in a ball of flames.

The move is a potentially significant escalation in the standoff between Caracas and Washington, after the US deployed eight warships to Latin America in what it bills as a war on drug trafficking.

Trump initially announced at the White House that US forces had “shot out a boat... a drug carrying boat, lots of drugs in that boat” without giving details.

The Republican later posted a statement about the strike on his Truth Social network, along with the black and white video of the exploding boat.

“Earlier this morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a kinetic strike against positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists,” Trump said, without specifying the weapon used.

“The strike occurred while the terrorists were at sea in International waters transporting illegal narcotics, heading to the United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action.”

No US forces were harmed, Trump added.

He went on to allege that Tren de Aragua — a Venezuelan group he has frequently referred to as part of his crackdown on undocumented migration — was “operating under the control of Nicolas Maduro.”

The US designated the gang a terrorist organization earlier this year.

“Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE!” Trump added in his post.

The announcement of the strike followed days of mounting tension between Washington and Caracas, with Maduro declaring a state of “maximum readiness” to defend against what he says are US military threats.

There are currently eight US Navy ships involved in counter-narcotics efforts in Latin America: three amphibious assault ships, two destroyers, a cruiser and a littoral combat ship in the Caribbean and a destroyer in the eastern Pacific, a US defense official said Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

Maduro has been in Trump’s crosshairs since the Republican’s first term from 2017 to 2021.

But the US president’s policy of maximum pressure, including an oil embargo, has failed to dislodge the Venezuelan leader from power.

Washington has doubled to $50 million a bounty for the capture of Maduro, whose reelection in 2024 and 2018 were not recognized by the United States or much of the international community amid allegations of fraud and voter oppression.

Analysts have told Agence France-Presse that the deployment of the US warships was likely aimed at ramping up pressure on Maduro, who has repeatedly accused Trump of attempting to bring about regime change.