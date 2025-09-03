UK envoy launches £500,000 grant fund for Philippine climate, ocean projects

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its support for the Philippines in addressing climate change and protecting biodiversity, with UK Special Representative for Nature Ruth Davis leading talks and launching new initiatives during her visit this week.

Davis met with Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla to strengthen cooperation on climate adaptation, nature finance, carbon markets, critical minerals, ocean conservation, and the blue economy. She also pledged continued UK support when the Philippines assumes the ASEAN chairmanship in 2026.

Blue economy forum and new UK funding facility

At a high-level forum on the blue economy and blue carbon, Davis highlighted the role of coastal ecosystems in driving climate action while supporting sustainable livelihoods.

The forum also marked the launch of the UK’s Climate and Ocean Adaptation and Sustainable Transition (COAST) Facility and Innovation Grant Fund in the Philippines, part of the UK’s Blue Planet Fund. First announced in April 2025, the program will provide local organizations with grants of up to £500,000 for projects in sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, blue finance, and nature-based coastal solutions.

“Our history, culture, and economy are bound to the ocean. As fellow island nations, we understand that healthy seas are a foundation for prosperity, and that climate change, overfishing, and pollution are not just environmental risks, but economic and security risks,” Davis said.

Philippine leaders stress urgency, community role

Senator Loren Legarda welcomed the UK’s COAST Facility, calling it a model of international solidarity. “Urgency must guide our response. Partnerships like the UK’s COAST Facility exemplify the solidarity we need, turning loans into sustainable livelihoods and grants into lasting guardianship. We must pioneer debt-for-nature swaps and blue bonds that turn capital into community-led revival,” she said.

Climate Change Commission Secretary Robert Borje emphasized the importance of local participation. “We will ensure that these projects are co-developed with the communities who depend on these resources – the fisherfolk, the indigenous peoples, and the local leaders. Their knowledge is irreplaceable, and their empowerment is the true measure of our success,” Borje said.

Partnerships with global and local institutions

Davis also met with officials from the Asian Development Bank, United Nations Development Programme, and Food and Agriculture Organisation to explore ways to expand nature-based solutions, strengthen agri-food systems, and mobilize climate finance to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

In Los Baños, she held discussions with Philippine and regional research institutions including the ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity, International Rice Research Institute, University of the Philippines Los Baños, PhilRice, Southeast Asia Regional Centre for Agriculture, and the Department of Science and Technology. Davis stressed the UK’s commitment to turning local and regional scientific expertise into global action.