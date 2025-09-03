Travel watch urged for flood control suspects

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has asked the Department of Justice (DoJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Department of Public Works and Highways officials and private contractors accused of flood control project anomalies.

Dizon, who is overseeing the probe, said the ILBO was “of utmost necessity” to make sure those under investigation would not leave the country.

In a letter to the DoJ, Dizon said the timely issuance of an ILBO is crucial to ensure the investigations proceed without delay and to hold those responsible accountable to the Filipino people.

Immigration authorities are required under an ILBO to report to the DoJ if the persons of interest attempt to leave the country. It does not prohibit them from leaving, however.

The request covers 10 DPWH officials, including former Assistant Regional Director Henry Alcantara and former District Engineer Brice Hernandez, who have been terminated over allegations of ghost projects in Bulacan.

It includes the heads of 15 construction firms that, according to Dizon, cornered about 20 percent of government flood control projects from July 2022 to May 2025.

The contractors for whom Dizon sought the ILBO were: Alex Abelido, president, Legacy Construction Corporation; Cezarah Discaya and Pacifico Discaya, owners, Alpha and Omega General Contractor; Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando, owner, St. Timothy Construction Corporation; Allan Quirante, owner, QM Builders; Erni Baggao, owner, EGB Construction Corporation; Eumir Villanueva, president, Topnotch Catalyst Builders; Lawrence Lubiano, president, Centerways Construction and Development Inc.; Aderma Alcazar, president, Sunwest Inc.; Edgar Acosta, president, Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp.; Wilfredo Natividad, owner, Triple 8 Construction and Supply; Romeo Miranda, president, Royal Crown Monarch Construction and Supplies Corp.; Mark Allan Arevalo, general manager, Wawao Builders; Marjorie Samidan, managing officer, MG Samidan Construction; Luisito Tiqui, president, L.R. Tiqui Builders Inc.; and Ryan Willie Uy, proprietor, Road Edge Trading and Development Services.

The DoJ is expected to review Dizon’s request in line with procedures for issuing lookout bulletins.