Talisay resort explosion injures 19

A chlorine drum allegedly exploded, causing victims to experience vomiting, headaches, burning eyes and difficulty breathing.
Members of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Talisay City, Cebu respond to the explosion incident at a resort in Barangay Pooc on Tuesday evening.
Members of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Talisay City, Cebu respond to the explosion incident at a resort in Barangay Pooc on Tuesday evening. Photograph courtesy of Mayor Samsam Gullas
A chlorine machine at a local resort in Talisay City, Cebu may have overheated and exploded Tuesday evening, sending 19 people — including children — to the hospital, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said a chlorine drum at the Alcoseba resort in Barangay Pooc allegedly exploded, causing victims to experience vomiting, headaches, burning eyes and difficulty breathing.

Gullas ordered city departments and police to conduct a thorough investigation. He also directed the city administrator, Atty. Rudelyn Navarro, to issue a cease and desist order to the resort’s management.

“My appeal to the residents living near the resort is that they won’t go near the area because it is still dangerous,” Gullas said.

He also stressed that the resort will not be allowed to operate pending the investigation.

