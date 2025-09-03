Syrians stun Filipinos

The Philippines suffered a 1-2 loss to Syria to open its AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifers campaign on Wednesday at the Pamir Stadium in Dushanbe.



Mahmoud Al Aswad drew first blood for the Syrians in the 61st minute after his strike got past goalkeeper Nicholas Guimares.



Team captain Sandro Reyes scored for the Philippines with a screamer in the 78th minute to tie the game at 1-1.



However, Mohammad Al Mustafa got a tap-in goal in the 80th minute for the lead and, eventually, the win for Syria.



The Syrians also spoiled Spanish head coach Michael Martinez Alvarez's debut for the Philippines.



The Nationals will next face host Tajikistan on Sunday at 12 a.m. (Manila time) at the same venue.