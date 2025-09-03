Student buried by landslide dies in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY – A 17-year-old male student was declared dead-on-arrival at the hospital hours after he was buried by a landslide on September 3, 2025.

In the afternoon of the said date, heavy rains poured, causing floods and landslides in Tabuk City and other parts of the province. A landslide hit the house where the student was staying at Brookside, Purok 6, Barangay Bulanao, Tabuk City.

Community volunteers, the 1st Kalinga Provincial Mobile Force Company, the Tabuk City Police Station (CPS), Special Action Force (SAF), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Army, and the Kalinga Provincial and Tabuk City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC) rushed to the site. The responders conducted a search and rescue operation in a bid to save the boy.

At around 8:00 PM on the same date, the search team was able to retrieve the boy. They rushed him to the hospital, but the victim did not make it.

The rains were brought by the Southwest Monsoon that is prevailing over North Luzon and the rest of the country.