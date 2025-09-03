Stronger measures against hazing sought

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday filed a bill seeking to amend Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Law of 2018 in a bid to strengthen measures against hazing.

Under Senate Bill No. 1318, Tulfo said the liability will be extended through the presumption of negligence on commanding officers, superiors, institutions, and property or vehicle owners connected to a hazing case.

Despite the enactment of the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018, Tulfo expressed deep concern that hazing incidents continue to persist across the country.

“This culture is not confined to schools and universities alone,” he stressed.

One recent case involves the late Private Charlie G. Patigayon. His father, Rey Patigayon, sought assistance from Raffy Tulfo in Action on 28 August, recounting that his son tragically died following initiation rites conducted within the Philippine Army.

While the officials involved have already been relieved from their posts pending investigation, Tulfo emphasized the difficulty of holding their superiors accountable under the principle of command responsibility due to gaps in the current law.

“The proposed amendments aim to break the cycle of hazing by holding accountable all those who enable, tolerate, or fail to prevent acts of hazing. The amendments replace old traditions with a culture of safety, respect, and accountability,” the senator explained.

Under the proposed bill, schools, military units, fraternities, and sororities will also be required to take proactive steps by establishing their own anti-hazing initiatives and measures.

Among these are reportorial mechanisms that allow concerned citizens to anonymously report hazing-related incidents, ensuring their safety and protection.

The proposed measure also mandates fraternities and sororities to register with their respective local police stations and submit an official list of their organization’s officers.

Tulfo stressed that it is time to put an end to the “cycle of hazing” in the country and ensure that those who perpetuate this violent system—often targeting students and young people—are held accountable.

Under the proposed bill, aside from those directly conducting hazing, property and vehicle owners involved in hazing incidents may face reclusion perpetua or imprisonment of 20 to 40 years, along with fines ranging from P1,000,000 to P2,000,000.

Further, schools found negligent in addressing hazing cases may also be penalized with a P2,000,000 fine.