Stage flight

The Japanese people have a reputation for being very disciplined. For example, they consistently follow rules such as being orderly, punctual and tidy.

But not all are perfect and they sometimes fail, like the six customer service crew of a luxury sleeper train. The consequence: JR East View Tourism and Sales, operator of the swanky Train Suite Shiki-shima, had to cancel its 30 August trip to the bucolic regions of Niigata and Nagano, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

The journey of two nights and one day cost upwards of $3,000 and promises, among other things, an in-train dinner with French cuisine, expensive wines, and a winery visit.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to those looking forward to the trip,” JR East said, according to AFP.

The cancellation was prompted by a shortage of staff following the removal of the crew for drinking wine and champagne intended for passengers — beyond acceptable “quality control” sampling — while on duty.

Meanwhile, in New York, police officers removed a country singer from the stage in the middle of a performance on 29 August.

Concert staff tried to guide Bryan Martin, 37, offstage at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds after they noticed his erratic behavior.

But the reportedly drunk Martin became agitated and resisted being escorted out, so officers from the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in his removal.

A Facebook video of the incident showed the singer shouting as police officers made their way toward him and carried him away from the venue, New York Post reports.

The musician later apologized to fans in a heartfelt message on social media, blaming himself for the incident.

“I’m not ever proud when I reach for another drink… hope y’all can find it in you to forgive me and hope I can be a better version of myself with some prayer and love,” he said.