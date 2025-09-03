‘Specialty geriatric’ hospital creation pushed

A lawmaker is pushing for the creation of a specialty hospital for senior citizens, citing a need for quality and age-appropriate health care for the elderly.

This, as Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday filed Senate Bill No. 1302, or the Philippine Geriatric Center Act, which seeks to upgrade the National Center for Geriatric Health in San Miguel, Manila, into a tertiary specialty hospital.

“It would be a great relief for our grandparents to have a specialized hospital that will focus on their health,” the senator said.

“Our seniors need specialized care that is often not accessible to them because of the lack of capacity and facilities in health centers and public hospitals,” she added.

The bill also calls for the establishment of regional geriatric centers to ensure that seniors across the country have access to specialized care.

Hontiveros said the proposed legislation would also provide scholarships and incentives for health care workers specializing in geriatrics, which would help address the shortage of medical personnel trained to care for the elderly.

The senator also filed two other bills for seniors: one that would provide a P1,500 monthly social pension and another that would provide free medicines, vitamins and supplements.