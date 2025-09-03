Ridon: Lawmakers in flood probe must declare no conflict

Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon, chair of the House Committee on Public Accounts and co-chair of the House Infrastructure Committee, said lawmakers involved in the probe on alleged anomalous flood-control projects will be required to submit written declarations of no conflict of interest.

“Magkakaroon ng template. Ipapadala sa tatlong komite, papapirmahin natin sila,” Ridon said.

“General denial ’yun… na hindi sila conflicted on any flood control project that is being discussed in the committee.”

Ridon said the move mirrors a requirement earlier imposed on contractors, who were asked to sign general denials of involvement in ghost or substandard projects.

“Ganun din ang ginawa namin sa mga kontratista… nagpa-general denial kami kung involved sila sa ghost, substandard projects—nag-deny silang lahat,” he said.

He warned that lawmakers who lie in their sworn disclosures could face sanctions.

“Pwedeng sampahan ng ethics complaint ang mga kongresistang magsisinungaling,” he emphasized.

Ridon also revealed that the probe has yielded substantial findings, particularly in the Bulacan ghost project, where engineer Alcantara was identified as a central figure.

“Dun pa lang sa statement ni Engr. Alcantara, makukulong na siya. Ang tingin ko, siya ang major player sa ghost project na ito… I think ang unang dapat ikaso sa kanya ay plunder,” Ridon said, adding that negligence is no excuse for deliberate wrongdoing.

“Ang malinaw ay talagang pinera ang proyekto,” he added.

Ridon also called for reforms in project oversight, including third-party inspections, stricter PCAB rules, and joint monitoring by COA auditors and engineering experts.

“Dapat baguhin ang rules na dapat independent ka, hindi ka kontratista o nagtrabaho sa isang construction company,” he said.

“Kailangan mong mamili kung magsisilbi ka sa gobyerno o gusto mo pa ring magnegosyo. Hindi pwedeng magsama sa iisang tao ang ganung kagustuhan.”

The House Infrastructure Committee is expected to hold its next hearing within two weeks.