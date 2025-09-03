Prime coffee experience opens in Quezon City

From launching Feel the Pickup to introducing Pickup Prime in Metro Cebu and now Metro Manila, the homegrown brand continues to grow while staying true to its roots: high-quality and surprisingly affordable coffee, feel-good energy and real connection.
“We are so proud to have grown at such an unprecedented rate — over 400 company-owned branches nationwide in just three years — making us the fastest-growing Filipino coffee chain,” Rami Chahwan, country president and chief executive officer of Pickup Coffee, said.
The brand recently opened Pickup Prime, its second flagship at Ayala Malls Vertis North.
Located in the vibrant lifestyle hub, the Vertis North store blends modern design, local artistry and the brand’s signature youthful energy to create a space that is premium and welcoming. Like its counterpart at SM Seaside City Cebu, the store’s design is a collaboration with DEFT, a Hong Kong-based interdisciplinary studio known for creating thoughtful and innovative spaces and experiences through architecture and interior design.
Enhancing the ambiance are playful, custom-designed art pieces by Filipino artists Dondi Fernandez and Jesse Camacho. Each piece reflects the artists’ distinct styles and brings the brand’s spirit to life, inspiring moments where customers can truly feel they belong.
Leveling up the experience, the store is also the first to feature an interactive mirror photo booth, allowing customers to snap photos, play with filters and stickers, and instantly access their digital shots.
The brand puts technology at the forefront, aiming to redefine experience by enabling customers to order through convenient self-service kiosks in-store or via the app, where they can also earn points and unlock perks through the Pickup Club.
The brand’s lineup of exclusive beverages and delectable bites include the Americano Orange Sunrise, Sea Salt Biscoff Latte, Tiramisu Latte, Apple Pie Crumble Milk and Golden Buttercream Latte. Kape Kastila is now swirled with creamy espresso soft serve. Customers can also enjoy Kape Kastila and Americano Affogato Swirls, along with other Sundae Swirl flavors like Caramel Biscoff and Matcha Oreo. Meanwhile, indulge in bites such as Classic Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Dulce Ensaymada Croissant Roll and Ham and Cheese Croissant as well as classic choco and oatmeal cookies.