Prime coffee experience opens in Quezon City

From launching Feel the Pickup to introducing Pickup Prime in Metro Cebu and now Metro Manila, the homegrown brand continues to grow while staying true to its roots: high-quality and surprisingly affordable coffee, feel-good energy and real connection.

“We are so proud to have grown at such an unprecedented rate — over 400 company-owned branches nationwide in just three years — making us the fastest-growing Filipino coffee chain,” Rami Chahwan, country president and chief executive officer of Pickup Coffee, said.

The brand recently opened Pickup Prime, its second flagship at Ayala Malls Vertis North.