PPS Digos netfest draws huge field

The spotlight now turns to the young guns of the south as the MJFC Araw ng Digos City National Juniors Tennis Championships unwraps today at the Digos City courts, featuring over 200 players eager to showcase their skills in a highly competitive setting.

Following the Luzon swing of the nationwide Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) circuit, the action shifts to Mindanao with nine age group categories in both boys’ and girls’ divisions. This Group 2 tournament, presented by Dunlop, offers valuable ranking points and a platform for aspiring tennis stars aiming to shine on the national and international stage.

All four boys’ categories drew full 32-player rosters, while the girls’ 14- and 16-and-under events also attracted packed lineups, further evidence of the sport’s growing popularity in the region. Much of the enthusiasm can be attributed to the continued international success of tennis sensation Alex Eala, whose achievements serve as inspiration for many young Filipino athletes.

Leading the boys’ 18U division are Raphael Duay, Jonathan High, Stephen Fuertes and Chad Globasa. On the girls’ side, Sanschena Francisco, Dhea Cua, Ayl Gonzaga and Aika Salahuddin are among the top players to watch in what promises to be a thrilling five-day tournament held in conjunction with the Araw ng Digos City founding anniversary and hosted by Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas.