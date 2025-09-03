Port of Limay surpasses target collection

The Port of Limay collected more than P10 billion in August, exceeding its revenue target by nearly P700 million, according to its new head.

In a report to Bureau of Customs (BoC) commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno, District Collector Blesilda N. Balagtas said the Port of Limay collected P10,035,253,987.92 against a target of P9,341,927,122.58.

This resulted in a surplus of P693,326,865.34, a positive deviation of 7.42 percent.

In an interview at her office, Balagtas, who has been in the position for less than a month, thanked her staff and stakeholders for their efforts.

She said the achievement reflects the port’s consistent efforts to meet and exceed revenue goals through “strengthened monitoring, enhanced compliance measures and close coordination with stakeholders.”