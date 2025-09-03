Phl, Australia, Canada wrap up maritime drills in BdM despite Chinese ‘interlopers’

ABOARD BRP JOSE RIZAL—Two People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy ships were monitored during the Philippines’ 10th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) with Australia and Canada in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea.
The two-day maritime exercise, held from 2 to 4 September, focused on enhancing cooperation and developing operational skills among participating naval forces.
The Philippine Navy utilized its BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and its AW159 Wildcat helicopter, while the Canadian Navy deployed its HMCS Ville de Quebec (FFFH332) and CH148 Cyclone aircraft. Australia sent the HMAS Brisbane (DDG41) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force.
Lieutenant Junior Grade Prince Charles Bauyot, Philippine Navy’s Officer of the Watch and anti-submarine officer of the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), confirmed the presence of the two Chinese grayships at least 20 nautical miles from the Australian and Canadian warships.
“We have interlopers and we have monitored them, but they did not interfere with our activity and we have successfully conducted our activity,” Bauyot told reporters embedded at the FF150.
The Philippine Navy monitored one of the Chinese vessels as the PLA-N DDG 163, a Luyang-class destroyer (Type 052D/DDG), approximately 30 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales, during the conduct of the Operational Warfare (OW) Maneuvers on the first day of the MMCA.
“We have only monitored them, and they are only there in the vicinity. So like I said, we didn’t let them hinder our maritime activities,” Bauyot said.
On the second day, another PLA Navy vessel, a Jiangkai-class frigate with hull number 568, was observed shadowing the Australian and Canadian warships.
The Philippine Navy maintained a vigilant presence, continuously challenging the Chinese vessels through radio communication.
“We are not allowing them to shadow us. We have challenged them three times, and they have not responded. Despite their presence, we remained focused on our activities, ensuring that nothing hindered our mission,” he added.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) asserted the illegal presence of these Chinese warships in the country’s exclusive economic zone in the WPS, with or without maritime activities with allied countries.
The MMCA aimed to further enhance the combat readiness and maritime security capabilities among participating nations.
MMCA exercises
During the maritime drills, the Philippines and Australia executed a vertical replenishment exercise involving the use of Canada’s CH-148 Cyclone helicopter for the delivery of supplies.
“Vertical replenishment (Vertrep) is one of the replenishment-at-sea operations. What we conducted was not only a solid transfer but also a personnel exchange. This shows our ship is combat-ready and that we are prepared for any challenge at sea,” Bauyot said.
Unlike other replenishment methods conducted at sea, the Vertrep is also particularly useful for transferring personnel and essential goods between ships, especially in emergencies such as medical evacuation (medevac) operations.
“It allows us to quickly transfer not just materials, but personnel who need to be moved efficiently between vessels. Whether it’s a medevac or moving specialized teams, it’s an essential tool in maintaining operational readiness,” Bauyot explained.
The naval forces of the Philippines, Australia, and Canada conducted a personnel exchange exercise using rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs). During the drill, crew members from the BRP Jose Rizal boarded Australia’s HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41), while Australian Navy personnel simultaneously transferred to the Philippine flagship.
Following this event, a coordinated anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise was conducted to strengthen the participating nations’ ability to detect, track, and identify underwater threats.
The exercise featured Australia’s proven multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft, which carried out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. These aircraft closely monitored the naval assets operating within the designated exercise area in Bajo de Masinloc, Zambales.
The MMCA concluded with a ceremonial passing honors exercise, symbolizing mutual respect and cooperation among the participating naval forces.