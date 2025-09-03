Phl, Australia, Canada wrap up maritime drills in BdM despite Chinese ‘interlopers’

Lieutenant Junior Grade Prince Charles Bauyot, Philippine Navy’s Officer of the Watch and anti-submarine officer of the BRP Jose Rizal (FF150), confirmed the presence of the two Chinese grayships at least 20 nautical miles from the Australian and Canadian warships.

“We have interlopers and we have monitored them, but they did not interfere with our activity and we have successfully conducted our activity,” Bauyot told reporters embedded at the FF150.

The Philippine Navy monitored one of the Chinese vessels as the PLA-N DDG 163, a Luyang-class destroyer (Type 052D/DDG), approximately 30 nautical miles off the coast of Zambales, during the conduct of the Operational Warfare (OW) Maneuvers on the first day of the MMCA.

“We have only monitored them, and they are only there in the vicinity. So like I said, we didn’t let them hinder our maritime activities,” Bauyot said.