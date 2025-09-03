Phl, allies hold sea drills despite Chinese presence

ABOARD BRP JOSE RIZAL — Two Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessels were monitored by the Philippine Navy during the 10th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) with Australia and Canada near Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea.

The two-day exercise, held from 2 to 4 September, focused on enhancing operational skills and cooperation among the three participating navies.

The Philippine Navy deployed the BRP Jose Rizal and its Wildcat helicopter, while Canada sent the HMCS Ville de Quebec and Cyclone aircraft. Australia deployed the HMAS Brisbane and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane from the Royal Australian Air Force.

Ltjg. Prince Charles Bauyot, officer of the watch and anti-submarine officer aboard the BRP Jose Rizal, said the two Chinese vessels remained at least 20 nautical miles from the allied ships.

“We have interlopers, and we have monitored them, but they did not interfere with our activity. We successfully conducted our exercise,” Bauyot told reporters.

On the first day, a Luyang-class destroyer was observed roughly 30 nautical miles off Zambales during the Operational Warfare maneuvers. On the second day, a Jiangkai-class frigate shadowed the Australian and Canadian warships.

“We were not allowing them to shadow us. We challenged them three times by radio, and they did not respond. Despite their presence, we remained focused on our activities,” Bauyot said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) condemned the vessels’ presence in the country’s exclusive economic zone, stressing that Chinese warships have no legal right to operate there, with or without the allied exercises.

Key drills and exercises

The MMCA included a vertical replenishment (Vertrep) exercise, where Canada’s CH-148 Cyclone helicopter delivered supplies to the participating ships.

“Vertrep is not only for transferring supplies but also personnel. It shows our ships are combat ready and can respond efficiently to any challenge at sea, including medevac operations,” Bauyot said.

The navies also conducted personnel exchanges using rigid-hull inflatable boats (RHIBs). Crew members of the Jose Rizal boarded the Brisbane, while Australian sailors simultaneously transferred to the Philippine flagship.

An anti-submarine warfare drill followed, enhancing the ability of the three navies to detect, track, and identify underwater threats. Australia’s P-8A Poseidon and maritime patrol aircraft conducted close intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance monitoring of all vessels in the exercise area.

The MMCA concluded with a ceremonial passing honors drill, symbolizing cooperation and mutual respect among the Philippines, Australia and Canada.