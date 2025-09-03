PhilRice: Drone farming cuts costs by 33%

Tarlac City – The use of drones lowers the cost of labor in farming by as much as 33 percent, that’s why the Drones4Rice PhilRice team conducted a demonstration here to ensure that seeding and spraying using drones are efficiently done.

According to PhilRice, the drone demonstration was a resounding success, adding that the seeding and spraying of the seeds by these specialized agricultural drones were orderly and proper. The drones were from Agridom Solutions Corp. (AgriDom).

Partners from the DA – Regional Field Office III (DA-RFO III) were on hand to witness the demonstration of these specialized agricultural drones. The demonstration aims to push for precision agriculture in the country to increase the production of palay while decreasing the cost for labor and production.

The initiative is part of the Drones4Rice project under the DA-National Rice Program, along with AgriDom, DA-RFO III, Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA), International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), and the Regions II, IVA, and V.

Drone farming, also known as precision agriculture, is the practice of using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to optimize, monitor, and manage agricultural operations.

By collecting and analyzing high-resolution data from the air, drones help farmers make more informed decisions to increase efficiency, cut costs, and improve crop yields.