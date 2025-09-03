Phase 4 of Pasig River rehab coming soon

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos teased that the next phase of the Pasig River Rehabilitation project is set to be unveiled soon.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Marcos met with the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development to review updates and the progress on the ongoing rehabilitation.

The council said Phase 4 of the project will span 380 meters and will include new walkways, bike lanes, commercial spaces and a bridge.

It will connect Phase 1A to the Light Rail Transit Authority property and extend to Arroceros Forest Park in Manila.

“This expansion will not only encourage more pedestrian and cyclist activity but also attract tourists, creating a continuous route from Fort Santiago to Arroceros Forest Park,” the council said.

“More than just a scenic boardwalk, this phase will serve as a catalyst for local economic growth, providing opportunities for small and medium businesses to thrive within the newly developed commercial spaces,” it added.

“Nothing warms the heart more than seeing families and friends back at the Pasig River — just as we dreamed it,” the First Lady said.

“Huge thanks to the hard-working members of the inter-agency council for making this possible,” she added.

Mrs. Marcos announced that Phase 4 is set to launch by the end of September.