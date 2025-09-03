PDP backs Marcos’ probe body, endorses Magalong

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s move to create an independent commission to investigate alleged anomalies in government flood control projects won praise from the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) on Wednesday, with the party urging him to appoint Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong to lead it.

PDP deputy spokesperson Ferdinand Topacio said the party had called for such a body as early as 19 August to probe the so-called “FloodGate” controversy, which has put the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under scrutiny.

“We are glad the President has heeded our call for an independent commission to get to the bottom of these flood control anomalies,” Topacio said. He added that Magalong — a retired police general and former chief of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group — has the integrity and credibility needed to lead the inquiry.

“In this manner, the investigation can focus on the real culprits, including possibly those in the Legislature and the DPWH, instead of meandering into collateral matters,” Topacio said.

The PDP also called on Marcos to immediately constitute the commission, stressing the urgency of the matter. “As they say in Ilocano, ‘haan kuma nga mabayagen’ — this should not be delayed,” Topacio said, assuring the administration of the party’s “fullest assistance” in the probe.

DoJ taps NBI

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla announced that the Department of Justice (DoJ) is preparing to deploy the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for parallel probes into the flood control projects, as well as related smuggling cases.

The DoJ chief said the department received a letter from Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon identifying officials and contractors linked to questionable flood control projects. “People tend to run away, and at the earliest opportunity, they will try to escape,” Remulla said, explaining the urgency of focusing on those under investigation.

He added that the NBI has been tasked to form a special unit to assist the DoJ in probing possible anomalies in flood control programs. “We want the NBI fully mobilized for investigation. Everyone involved will be included — no one will be spared,” he said.

Remulla also confirmed that prosecutors are reviewing cases involving 26 DPWH personnel and contractors.

On the smuggling front, he said the DoJ is coordinating with the Bureau of Customs to ensure proper filing of charges, covering not just automobile smuggling but other illicit trade activities. He noted that no cases have yet been elevated to court.

The Justice chief emphasized impartiality: “We will push all cases forward. No one will be spared.”