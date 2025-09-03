PDEA arrests man in fake uniform in Benguet

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency PDEA) Cordillera is reminding the Public not to wear or use uniforms or garments bearing official logo of government'ts law-enforcement agencies or they will face the consequences.

In the morning of September 3, 2025, a man wearing a customized clothing with the PDEA insignia was seen by a legitimate PDEA agent walking along Km 4, La Trinidad, Benguet. The agent apprehended the man and brought him to their office.

Initial verification revealed that he is not part of the official PDEA roster of personnel. Said man was put under proper processing in relation to his violation.

PDEA Cordillera Regional Director Derrick Arnold C Carreon stressed that anyone who with or without a pretense of official duty or who is not lawfully permitted to do so, shall be liable under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code or Usurpation of Authority or Official duty. The punishment for such can be imprisonment from six months and one day to six years.

The agency reiterated its warning to the public of unauthorized wearing of PDEA uniforms or similar garments bearing the agency's official logo, or falsely claiming to be a PDEA agent without valid authority.