PCAB revokes Discaya’s contractor licenses

The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), one of the implementing boards under the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines (CIAP) of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), has nullified the licenses of nine corporations owned by the embattled couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya, effective 1 September.

This decision came after Sarah Discaya admitted during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing on Monday that all nine of her firms simultaneously bid for the same government flood control projects.

Based on Resolution No. 075, signed by PCAB Chairman Pericles Dakay, the following nine Discaya-owned corporations are subject to license revocation:

St. Gerrard Construction Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corporation

Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corporation

St. Timothy Construction Corporation

Amethyst Horizon Builders and Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corp.

St. Matthew General Contractor & Development Corporation

Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor, Inc.

YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply, Inc.

Way Maker OPC

Elite General Contractor and Development Corp.

The PCAB ruled that Sarah's admission "establishes a scheme of joint or multiple bidding participation designed to influence the outcome of public bidding, manipulate results, and corner public projects, thereby undermining transparency, fairness, and competition in violation of procurement laws and licensing requirements.”

Furthermore, the governing board stated that after a thorough evaluation of Sarah’s statements, they concluded that the continued accreditation of the nine corporations is inimical to public interest, industry integrity, and the transparency of government procurement.

“Now, therefore, for and in consideration of the foregoing premises, the Board RESOLVES, as it is hereby resolved, that the Contractors’ Licenses of the nine corporations abovementioned, owned or controlled by Ms. Sarah Discaya, are hereby revoked, effective immediately upon approval of this Resolution,” the resolution read.

The PCAB will issue notices of revocation to the affected corporations and remove them from its registry of duly licensed contractors.

A copy of the resolution will be forwarded to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB), Local Government Units (LGUs), and all concerned government agencies. The matter will also be endorsed to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for further determination of criminal liability, if warranted, under the Revised Penal Code and Procurement Laws.

DTI’s Roque Takes Charge

Meanwhile, Trade Secretary Cristina Roque announced that both CIAP and PCAB will now be under her direct supervision following the bribery controversy recently exposed by Senator Ping Lacson.

Earlier, Roque stated she would not allow corruption to fester within PCAB after Lacson revealed that one of its officials allegedly extorted a contractor involved in government projects.

According to Lacson, the contractor was blackmailed into paying at least P1 million to secure the renewal of their license, under threat of denial by PCAB.

As chairperson of CIAP, Roque emphasized that putting PCAB and CIAP under her tight watch and initiating a major revamp would help restore integrity and transparency in these agencies.

“Placing them under my direct supervision will ensure that order, transparency, and accountability are restored within these agencies,” Roque stated.

She added that this leadership intervention underscores the DTI’s unwavering commitment to prevent mismanagement and any conduct detrimental to its agencies.

“Full transparency and cooperation are mandatory, and those who breach the trust and mandate entrusted to us will be held accountable,” she emphasized.

Roque concluded that the move signals a renewed focus on accountability and good governance within CIAP and PCAB as they undergo a significant review and internal clean-up.