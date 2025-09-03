PBA hopefuls to go under microscope

Rookie prospects go through the initial phase of the coming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 draft as they participate in the two-day Draft Combine at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Applicants are required to attend the traditional event starting on Thursday where players undergo physical, athletic, and medical evaluations before scouts, coaches and team managers.

A total of 128 players have applied for this year’s draft set on 7 September at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

Due to the large number of participants, the players were divided into 12 teams who will undergo measurements and biometrics at the start of the Draft Combine.

An hour-long orientation will then be held to acquaint and familiarize the applicants about the Unified Players’ Contract.

Shortly after, the different teams will begin playing against each other that carries on until the next day, eventually culminating in a championship match and the naming of a Most Valuable Player and Mythical Selection.

A three-point shootout is also slated on Friday just before the semifinal games.

Yukien Andrada of San Beda University and 6-foot-9 Ladis Lepalan of College of Saint Benilde head Team A-1 (Blackwater), the duo of Tony Ynot (Saint Benilde) and Jason Brickman join forces in Team A-2 (Barangay Ginebra), Emmanuel Codiñera — son of PBA great Jerry Codinera — and fellow Thomasian in Filipino-American Geremy Robinson play together with Kyle Tolentino of Letran College and Quezon Huskers star Ximone Sandagon in a stacked up Team A-3 (Converge), while burly Lorenz Capulong of Arellano, Letran’s Vince Cuajao, and Kascius Small-Martin banner Team B-1 (Magnolia).

Team B-2 (Meralco) features Qatar-based Pinoy baller Jacey Kleon Cruz and Aaron Flowers of Adamson, Team B-3 (NLEX) will have top prospects Geo Chiu and Will Gozum, Team C-1 (Northport) is led by another possible top pick in Juan Gomez de Liaño, and Team C-2 (Phoenix) is boasted by Christopher Koon of Ateneo and King Gurtiza of Emilio Aguinaldo College.

One-time University of the East team captain Jack Cruz-Dumont spearheads Team C-3 (Rain or Shine), De La Salle University’s CJ Austria, UST’s Christian Manaytay, and LJay Gonzales of Far Eastern University head Team D-1 (San Miguel), former Batang Gilas Harvey Pagsanjan and Ateneo’s Steve Quiteves carry the fight for Team D-2 (Terrafirma), and Fil-Italian guard Dalph Panopio and San Beda’s Gab Cometa team up to head Team D-3 (TNT).