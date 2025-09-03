PATAFA chief sees strong Obiena finish

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) is keeping its fingers crossed, hoping that star pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena will deliver a strong performance in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo starting 13 September.

PATAFA president Terry Capistrano beams with optimism, saying that Obiena has what it takes to come up with a podium finish in the prestigious event, where the finest athletes in the world will be seeing action.

A two-time Olympian and the fifth-best pole vaulter in the world, Obiena qualified in the world tourney after clearing the standard mark of 5.82 meters. He will join Filipino-American hurdler Robyn Brown, who qualified via universality place.

“He’s preparing for it. I understand he’s already in China, in Beijing, preparing for this,” Capistrano told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“When EJ competes, you always like your chances. When he competes — he’s a fighter.”

Obiena will hope to make a splash in the World Championships after missing out on the Diamond League final last August in Zurich.

To help with his preparation, the two-time World Championships medalist and Asian record holder will join a World Athletics Continental Tour-Gold tournament in Beijing on 7 September.

Obiena will be stacked against familiar foes as Paris Olympics bronze medalist Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, Menno Vloon of the Netherlands, Sam Kendricks of the United States and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden are expected to participate in the biggest athletic meet in the world next to the Olympics.