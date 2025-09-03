Pacquiao offers ‘Thrilla’ card for free

A large section of the Smart Araneta Coliseum will be offered to the public for free during a night of world championship boxing marking the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla in Manila” on 29 October.

Len Tomas, a high-ranking official of Blow-By-Blow, the Manny Pacquiao-owned television program, told DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday that while admission is free, the ringside area and a few other locations inside the venue won’t be included for security reasons.

“The President (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) will be attending the event as well as boxing personages from all over the world,” said Tomas, who is assisting Blow-By-Blow chief executive officer Marife Barrera in putting together a grand show not just for Filipinos but for fans all over the world.

Last week, Pacquiao presented the Thrilla show to the Chief Executive at Malacañang.

Also providing a helping hand is American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who is assembling a solid card starring reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) strawweight champion Melvin Jerusalem.

Arriving in the country are Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, who joined Don King in holding the Thrilla between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier on 1 October 1975.

Also being eyed to come over for a grand reunion are referees Carlos Padilla and Gene Kilroy, who used to serve as Ali’s business manager.

Current WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, whose late father Jose was also in Manila as the boxing body’s president, is also attending the Manila celebration.

Ali and Frazier are no longer around but some of their descendants are still alive and gracing the Thrilla.

Nico Walsh Ali, grandson of The Greatest, is in fact fighting in the undercard.

Even Larry Holmes, who was the premier heavyweight champion immediately after Ali’s retirement, is also being invited.

Holmes actually fought in the undercard of the Ali-Frazier slugfest.

Tomas said that Jorge Araneta, the owner of the famed coliseum, is hosting a press conference to formally announce the mega event on 24 September.

There are a bevy of activities lined up during fight week, including a fun run around the Cubao area.

The main event features Jerusalem’s third defense of the WBC 105-pound crown against Sikholya Kuse of South Africa.