No expectations on Pinoy boxers

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) will have no expectations when the finest Filipino boxers see action in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool on Friday.

ABAP president Ricky Vargas said that they are looking at the tournament as a chance for them to asses the potential of each boxer.

Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam will banner the seven-man squad that will wage war against the best boxers in the world. He will be backed by Jay Bryan Baricuatro, Junmilardo Ogayre, Mark Ashley Fajardo, Ronald Chavez, Jr., Ofelia Magno and Riza Pasuit.

Vargas said he would be very happy if one of them landed on the medal podium.

“I’ll be happy if they win a bronze medal. We would like to reassess what our capabilities are and what else we could improve,” Vargas said at the sidelines of the Stakeholders’ Summit organized by the Philippine Sports Commission last Tuesday.

“We’re hopeful he (Paalam) will be able to get at least a bronze medal. I just want him to get back in shape and I think this tournament will help him.”

Vargas also expressed regret over the absence of Paris Olympics bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio in the prestigious event, where over 500 boxers from more than 65 countries will compete.

“Nesthy isn’t ready yet and I think Aira is injured,” Vargas said, adding that they are also looking to surpass their previous finish in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA) of four gold, five silver and a bronze medal.

In fact, they will set up a training camp in Thailand to make sure that everybody will get acclimatized before they see action in the 33rd edition of the Games starting 9 December in Bangkok.

“We will have to adjust to the new weight categories. It will be a new kind of training for the boxers,” Vargas said. “Since the SEA Games will be in Thailand, we will set up camp there.”