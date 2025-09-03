NCRPO arrests 3 fugitives in separate operations

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested three fugitives—one accused of murder, another of carnapping, and a third of rape—in separate, tightly coordinated operations on Tuesday afternoon.

The first breakthrough came at mid-morning, when operatives of the Quezon City Police District–Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit cornered the regional top 10 and district top 9 most wanted lerson inside Vargas Compound in Barangay Culiat. The 25-year-old suspect was served a warrant of arrest for carnapping with bail set at P300,000.

By early afternoon, the manhunt extended to Purok Sampalok, Barangay Sta. Catalina in Talugtug, Nueva Ecija, where operatives of the Southern Police District’s District Mobile Force Battalion, working in tandem with units from Metro Manila and Nueva Ecija, apprehended the regional top 2 most wanted person. The accused, wanted for murder—a charge carrying no bail recommendation—was taken into custody after a swift but carefully executed operation.

The day’s third success came in the evening when warrant and intelligence operatives arrested the regional top 6, district top 1, and atation top 1 most wanted person in Alicia, Isabela.

Wanted for two counts of rape, the accused was apprehended at around 7:15 p.m. with no bail recommended. He was processed at Alicia Police Station before transfer to the male custodial facility of Ermita Police Station in Manila.