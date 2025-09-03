Most wanted fugitives from South Metro nabbed

Four individuals on the most wanted lists of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Taguig were arrested in four separate police operations on 2 September.

In Las Piñas, authorities caught two suspects in a day. At around two in the afternoon, a 53-year-old man identified as alias “Daddy Kulot” who ranked second on the city’s most wanted was arrested in Barangay CAA.

He faces warrants for rape through sexual assaults and acts of lasciviousness issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 172 in Valenzuela City each with a recommended bail of P180,000.

He also has a separate theft case with a warrant issued by a court in Las Piñas with a bail set to P6,000.

Later, at around 6:45 p.m. police arrested 19-year-old “Nono,” seventh on the list, in Barangay Daniel Fajardo.

He was wanted under a Family Court warrant for acts of lasciviousness in relation to Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

In Muntinlupa, a 23-year-old man tagged as the eighth most wanted at the station level was collared at his residence along Blazon Road.

Alias “Reymark” was the subject of a warrant for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, issued on 14 August by the Regional Trial Court Branch 205.

Meanwhile, in Taguig, an 18-year-old man identified as “Nathaniel,” ranked third in the city’s most wanted list, was arrested at his home in Barangay Wawa at around 10:10 a.m. He was wanted for statutory rape with no recommended bail.

All suspects are in police custody while awaiting disposition of their respective cases.