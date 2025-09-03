Marcos urged to name Magalong to lead flood control probe

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s move to create an independent commission to investigate the alleged anomalies in government flood control projects was welcomed by the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) on Wednesday, as the party also urged him to appoint Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as its head.

PDP deputy spokesman Ferdinand Topacio said the party had called as early as August 19 for the establishment of an independent body to look into the so-called “FloodGate” controversy, which has placed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under scrutiny.

Topacio said they are gladdened by the fact that the President has taken heed of the call of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino for the creation of an independent commission to get to the bottom of the flood control anomalies.

Magalong, a retired police general and former chief of the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, according to Topacio, has the integrity and credibility needed to lead the investigation.

“In this manner may the investigation focus on the real culprits, including possibly those in the Legislature and the Department of Public Works and Highways, instead of meandering into collateral matters,” Topacio said.

The party also appealed to the President to immediately constitute the commission, citing the urgency of the matter.

“As they say in Ilocano, ‘haan kuma nga mabayagen’ (this should not be delayed),” Topacio said, adding the party assured the administration of its “fullest assistance” in the probe.