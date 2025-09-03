Marcos orders sweeping review of DPWH budget in NEP

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon to conduct a “sweeping review” of the DPWH’s proposed budget under the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

This, after lawmakers flagged irregularities in the NEP of projects that were erased and already completed but still asks for a budget to complete these projects.

“The President emphasized that the review must lead to the necessary changes to guarantee transparency, accountability and the proper use of the people’s money ensuring that resources are directed toward infrastructure projects that genuinely serve and benefit the Filipino people,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a briefing on Wednesday.

Insertions in NEP?

It remains unclear if Congress has found insertions in the NEP even as Marcos previously mentioned it.

According to Castro, the President based his reaction on what Deputy Speaker and Antipolo 1st district Representative Ronaldo Puno and Marikina Representative Marcy Teodoro said.

“The President and the DBM got the information from them temporarily and this will be looked into. That’s why the DBM and DPWH will review the NEP,” she said.

She added that if the DBM would find duplication or insertions, it will be removed through errata as the NEP is already submitted and cannot be returned to the budget department.

“So far we have no details since DBM told us, it will be studied with the DPWH’s help because other projects may have the same name, but [has] Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3. So, it will be looked at closely, maybe there is no duplication, maybe it just has different phases. But if there is really a duplication, that's exactly what the DBM and DPWH will do,” Castro said.

The Palace Press Officer explained that the erratum will be given to Congress, so they can have a list of projects that no longer need funding and it will be removed from the budget proposal.

Under the NEP, the proposed budget for 2026 is P6.793 trillion. If the completed or duplicated government projects are removed, the total proposed budget will be amended, according to Castro.

However, Castro said other government agencies may face similar situations and reductions to NEP might not come only from DPWH.

Meanwhile, Malacañang Palace welcomed the suggestion of Senate President Chiz Escudero requiring the executive branch to form a negative list of infrastructure projects that cannot be funded for the next year noting that the government should be proactive instead of late removal of projects in the budget proposal.

Marcos, in his fourth State of the Nation Address, said he will veto parts of the budget that are not in line with the NEP or under priority of the administration.