Marcoleta seeks ILBO vs. DPWH officials, contractors in flood control probe

Senator Rodante Marcoleta has formally requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) to issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against several high-ranking officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and private contractors allegedly involved in anomalous flood control projects amounting to billions of pesos.

In letters dated August 27 and 28, Marcoleta asked the DOJ to monitor the travel status of these individuals amid ongoing Senate investigations, noting reports that some of them may have already left the country.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean they left because of the hearings... but reports are indicating they’re abroad,” Marcoleta, who chairs the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said in mixed English and Filipino.

Marcoleta stressed that he was not accusing them of fleeing, but the panel “must ensure their availability for the investigation.”

Among the DPWH officials listed are Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral, Ramon Arriola III, Luz Dela Rosa, Gerard Opulencia, Roseller Tolentino, Jayson Jauco and Norberto Santos.

Also included are Henry Alcantara, a former district engineer allegedly linked to “ghost” flood control projects in Bulacan, and Brice Ericson Hernandez.

In addition, 20 individuals from various private construction firms allegedly tied to the questionable projects were named, including top executives from companies like Legacy Construction Corporation, Alpha & Omega General Contractor, and Sunwest Inc.

The ILBO would not ban the individuals from leaving the country, but it would alert authorities if any attempt to exit or re-enter is made, giving the government a chance to intervene if necessary.

Marcoleta stressed the need to prevent any possibility of evasion during the Senate's probe into the anomalous flood control projects.

One contractor, Edgar S. Acosta, President of Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp., was also ordered to show cause why he should not be cited for contempt.

Senator Marcoleta revealed that many of the named contractors were among the “top 15” recipients of DPWH flood control projects, allegedly securing a combined P100 billion, or 20% of the agency’s budget for such projects over the past three years.

The investigation focuses on allegations of ghost projects, overpricing, and contractor favoritism, issues the senator warned could be systemic and deeply embedded in the DPWH’s procurement practices.

Although representatives from several contractors have appeared in Senate hearings, Marcoleta questioned whether they are authorized or competent to answer key questions.

“They have representatives, but do they really have the capacity to respond, especially on very crucial matters? If not, we may eventually order their arrest,” he said, noting that procedures such as subpoenas and show cause orders would be followed.

The senator also mentioned that the committee might schedule extended hearings on non-session days, possibly this coming Thursday or Friday, to allow for deeper examination of testimonies and documents.

Marcoleta said that some individuals have expressed willingness to testify, but emphasized that their statements must be substantive and revealing.