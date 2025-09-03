Manila meets Dubai

Filipino food has been under the spotlight abroad, from Adobo to ube.

Just one example: New York-based baker and blogger Abi Balingit developed a fusion recipe for Adobo Chocolate Chip Cookies that went viral and her cookbook Mayumu: Filipino-American Desserts Remixed went on to win a James Beard award. More and more people are tasting our food — and cooking our food — and loving it.

Perhaps just as important as promoting our culinary heritage globally is recognizing Filipinos who have excelled at either bringing our dishes to more palates or running kitchens specializing in different cuisines. We should be bringing their stories back home and celebrating them.

That is exactly what San Juan institution Guevarra’s, under the stewardship of chefs Roland and Jackie Laudico, has been doing with their Taste of the Philippines program. After hosting The Adobros, the Melbourne-based supper club duo known for their innovative twists on Adobo and other Filipino classics, Guevarra’s partnered with David Jezreel Lizardo Pamplona — better known as Chef Dabo — for the latest edition of their Global Culinary Journey, running through September.

Chef Dabo is the managing director, head chef and co-founder of Naimas Café & Bistro in Dubai, where he has spent over a decade shaping menus that reflect Pan-Asian, Latin American and Filipino influences. His resume includes multiple gold medals from Salon Culinaire Dubai and a PRO Chef 2019 finalist spot. At Guevarra’s, however, the spotlight was squarely on how he reimagines Filipino staples through a cross-cultural lens.