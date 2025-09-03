Mang Inasal opens 5G-ready flagship store in Iloilo

It was in Iloilo, more than two decades ago, that the irresistible aroma of chicken grilling over open flames first drew hungry diners to a humble eatery. That single branch would grow to become Mang Inasal, the Philippines’ “Grill Expert” and one of the country’s most iconic homegrown food brands.

On August 31, 2025, history came full circle as Mang Inasal reopened its very first store at Robinsons Place Iloilo. Refreshed and reimagined, the branch now stands as a marriage of heritage and innovation—an homage to its beginnings in 2003, and a bold leap into the future with its Fifth Generation or “5G” store design.

A Celebration of Beginnings

The reopening was more than just a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was a homecoming. Leading the milestone event were Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro, Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas, and brand ambassador Coco Martin—who has become the face of Mang Inasal’s Ihaw-Sarap story. A Dinagyang-inspired performance and a heartfelt number by the Don Bosco Boys Home Choir added a distinctly Ilonggo flair, reminding everyone that this brand, now a national icon, was born out of the vibrant culture of Iloilo.

“This store represents the heart and soul of Mang Inasal,” Castro said. “From our first grilled chicken to the millions served today, we remain deeply grateful to Iloilo and every customer from around the world who made this journey possible. This reopening is a tribute to our beginnings and a bold step toward the future.”

From Humble Start to National Pride

Founded by entrepreneur Edgar “Injap” Sia II, Mang Inasal quickly captured the Filipino palate with its smoky chicken inasal, iconic unli-rice offering, and the signature “Ihaw-Sarap” dining experience. When the Jollibee Group acquired the brand, its reach expanded nationwide, with over 570 branches now serving millions of Filipinos.

More than just a food stop, Mang Inasal became a household name and a cultural touchstone. Its popularity and resilience were recently affirmed by Brand Finance, which named it the Strongest Restaurant Brand in the Philippines—an honor that cements its place in the country’s culinary and entrepreneurial landscape.

The 5G Store: Heritage Meets Innovation

The Iloilo flagship isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about what’s next. The new 5G store design introduces smart upgrades meant to keep pace with modern lifestyles:

• A re-engineered kitchen layout for faster service

• A new takeout window for on-the-go convenience

• The brand’s very first self-ordering kiosk

• And the Mang Inasal Heritage Wall, a tribute to Iloilo roots woven into a modern dining space

“This 5G store design is our way of making every Mang Inasal experience faster, smarter, and more delightful for our customers,” Castro shared. “We’re excited for more consumers to see and feel this transformation as we roll out future-ready stores in the coming months.”

Beyond Chicken, a Story of Filipino Pride

At its core, Mang Inasal’s story is about more than grilled chicken. It’s about the resilience of Filipino entrepreneurship, the joy of shared meals, and the ability to innovate without losing sight of one’s roots. As Coco Martin and Mayor Treñas joined in blessing the reopened store, the message was clear: Mang Inasal is both a taste of home and a vision for the future.

From its humble beginnings in Iloilo to its nationwide success, Mang Inasal has become a story every Filipino can claim as their own—a flavorful reminder that with passion, innovation, and cultural pride, homegrown dreams can rise to become national icons.