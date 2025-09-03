Limay police chief favors lower age for criminal responsibility

LIMAY, Bataan — The police chief of this municipality said Wednesday he supports lowering the age of criminal responsibility to 10 years old, citing the involvement of minors in serious crimes.

In an interview, Limay Police chief Major Jimmy Albert Decin said minors are being used by criminal syndicates to commit offenses such as car theft. He said these minors are aware of their actions but are protected by the current law.

Under the current law, Republic Act 9344, a child is exempt from criminal liability if they are 15 years old or younger. However, they can be subjected to an intervention program.

For children ages 15 to 18, they are subject to legal proceedings if they are found to have acted with discernment.

Decin’s comments come after Senator Robinhood Padilla filed a bill to amend the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

The proposed legislation, Senate Bill No. 372, would lower the age of criminal responsibility to 10 for young people who commit heinous crimes.

In the meantime, Decin said the police department is enforcing a curfew for minors from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to prevent them from being on the streets at night.

He said minors caught violating the curfew would receive a warning on their first offense, followed by community service for a second offense.

For a third offense, Decin said the parents would face criminal charges and could have their government benefits, such as those from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, forfeited.

Decin urged parents to discipline their children to prevent future problems.