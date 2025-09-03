Legarda pushes Magna Carta for unsung heroes of sanitation

On the streets, in landfills, and in every corner where garbage piles up, waste workers silently bear the burden of keeping communities clean and healthy. Yet for decades, their work has been undervalued, their safety compromised, and their voices rarely heard in policy discussions.

In the 20th Congress, Senator Loren Legarda is once again pushing for their recognition through the proposed Magna Carta of Waste Workers, a measure that seeks to uplift an often invisible labor force that plays a vital role in public health and environmental sustainability.

"There is an inherent risk our waste workers face when it comes to properly collecting and disposing of tons of garbage we produce every day," Legarda said.

The bill aims to draw a clear line between formal and informal workers, acknowledging both those employed by government, cooperatives, or private companies and those who scavenge and pick waste for survival. Both groups, Legarda stressed, deserve protection and respect.

Although their daily grind is essential, most face hazardous conditions for little pay, with no job security and the stigma of discrimination attached to their work. “Although hazardous, many, if not most, face numerous challenges, such as safety hazards, low wages, lack of job security, and discrimination due to their jobs,” she added.

Under the proposed Magna Carta, waste workers would receive benefits such as GSIS or SSS coverage, hazard pay, and representation in their local government’s Solid Waste Management Board. Employers would be required to provide protective gear, vaccinations, and free annual medical exams, with access to hospitalization, regular check-ups, and mental health services through health maintenance organizations.

The bill also mandates that working hours not exceed eight hours, with proper compensation for overtime and holiday shifts.

For implementation, the Department of Labor and Employment would develop safety and tenure guidelines, the Department of Social Welfare and Development would handle social protection programs, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources would ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management Act. TESDA would also play a key role in accrediting training programs to professionalize the sector.

Beyond provisions and policies, Legarda underscored the heart of the measure: gratitude. “The waste management industry is an unheralded but vital aspect of our everyday lives. Our waste workers strive every day to prevent the spread of disease caused by decaying garbage,” she asserted. “With the passage of this bill, we are giving gratitude to those who have continued to work this noble occupation.”

For many, the bill could be a turning point in how society perceives the people behind sanitation. From collectors braving floods to scavengers risking their health in dumpsites, their work keeps diseases at bay and communities safe. Yet their stories have rarely been spotlighted in national discourse.

The Magna Carta of Waste Workers, if passed, would not only establish protections but also shift the narrative: from treating waste workers as expendable laborers to acknowledging them as indispensable frontline defenders of public health.