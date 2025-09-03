Lawmakers push for higher DOT budget in 2026

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives are calling for an increase in the budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its attached agencies for fiscal year 2026.

The appeal was raised during the DOT’s budget presentation before the House Committee on Appropriations on 2 September, where Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco laid out funding priorities to strengthen the country’s tourism recovery and long-term development.

Under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2026, the DOT has proposed a PHP3.718 billion budget. Of this, PHP3.19 billion is allocated to the Office of the Secretary, while the Intramuros Administration is set to receive PHP159 million, the National Parks Development Committee PHP320 million, and the Philippine Commission of Sports Scuba Diving P44.9 million.

Rep. Bernadette Escudero of Sorsogon’s 1st District, who presided over the briefing as vice chairperson of the House Committee on Appropriations, underscored the role of tourism in transforming lives in the countryside.

“I have seen firsthand how tourism can transform lives, how a simple homestay, a small food stall, or a guided tour can provide livelihood for families. Every beach we preserve, every cultural tradition we keep alive, is not just about attracting visitors; it is about honoring who we are and ensuring that our people benefit from the blessings of our land. This, for me, is what makes Philippine tourism so meaningful,” she said.

TGP Partylist Rep. Jose “Bong” Teves Jr., also a vice chairperson of the committee, supported the DOT’s proposed budget and called for an increase, citing the vast potential of domestic tourism. He also thanked the DOT and its attached agency, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), for establishing a Tourist Rest Area in Baras, Catanduanes.

“I would like to reiterate my full support for the proposed budget of the Department of Tourism. And if possible, taasan po natin ito. I also encourage my fellow congressmen to support the same,” he said.

Other members of the House also manifested their support. Leyte 5th District Rep. Carl Nicolas Cari said, “I want to express my support for increasing the Department of Tourism’s budget. The Secretary’s statement from last year still resonates with me: every peso invested in tourism is an investment in our nation's future, the lives of millions of Filipinos.”

Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez echoed this position, stressing the need for restored and expanded funding to compete with other ASEAN nations. “This representation would like to manifest that the Department of Tourism not only needs its budget restored, but certainly increased for the benefit of our nation. I believe that with what is going on amongst our ASEAN countries, this is a bright spot for the Philippines,” he said.

Frasco, for her part, highlighted the importance of infrastructure investments, particularly under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Project (TRIP). She noted that support for both continuing and new roads is vital to prevent stagnation in tourism development and to unlock opportunities for emerging destinations.

Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, another vice chairperson of the Appropriations Committee, pushed for the restoration of at least PHP6 billion for TRIP. “Clearly, there is a need to restore the budget that has been given to the Department of Tourism on the TRIPs. In other words, how can we continue to be able to develop our tourist sites in the different parts of the Philippines, not only in Luzon or Metro Manila, we're talking of bringing out all of this development in the region, especially in Mindanao,” he said.

FPJ Panday Bayanihan Partylist Rep. Brian Poe-Llamanzares also raised the need to improve connectivity and road infrastructure leading to tourism sites. “Ang complaint lagi ng mga kababayan natin is the travel time between provinces, either nahihirapan sila dahil tumataas ang terminal fee between provinces. Another complaint is the condition of our ports and airports for domestic travel, but easily addressable. And something that receives zero funding from DPWH is our road infrastructure leading to our beautiful beaches and destination locations. So, if we can, Madam Chair, if we can support the DOT in creating more meaningful infrastructure here in the Philippines, I believe we should do so,” he said.

Other representatives who voiced support for additional DOT funding included Eleandro Jesus Madrona of Romblon, Marlo Bancoro of Zamboanga Sibugay, Francisco “Lalo” Matugas of Surigao del Norte, Roger “Oging” Mercado of Southern Leyte, Edwin Ongchuan of Northern Samar, Marlyn “Len” Primicias-Agabas of Pangasinan, Ma. Nina Francesca Lacson of Manila Teachers Partylist, Abdulmunir Mundoc Arbison of Sulu, Ivan Howard Guintu of PINUNO Partylist, and Jose Gay Padiernos of GP Partylist.

Committee chairperson Rep. Mikaela Angela Suansing of Nueva Ecija assured lawmakers that their calls will be addressed, particularly the push to expand funding for TRIP.

“I believe a lot of our colleagues here today expressed full support for additional funding for [TRIPC,] given that it is a very vital component of helping the tourism traffic towards our critical tourism sites throughout the country,” she said.

Frasco also reported on the industry’s strong performance last year, noting the constitutional mandate of tourism as a key driver of national growth.