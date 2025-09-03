Laguna hosts DOST’s newest 3D printing hub

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has inaugurated its seventh Advanced Manufacturing Center (AMCen), this time in CALABARZON, as part of the country’s push for industrialization and inclusive growth.

Located at the Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU) San Pablo Campus, the facility was officially launched on September 1, 2025, joining existing AMCen hubs in Regions 2, 7, Caraga, 10, CAR, and 12. The center is expected to accelerate regional development, enhance local industries, and strengthen the Philippines’ position in the global manufacturing landscape.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. led the opening, calling AMCen a “transformative force” that will shape the future of the nation’s industrial sector.

“AMCen has become the country’s premier technological hub for Additive Manufacturing (AM), commonly known as 3D printing — a sector vital for producing intricate prototypes, custom parts, and advanced components that nurture innovation and foster competitive advantage,” Solidum said. “It cultivates a new generation of engineers, researchers, and innovators who are truly innovation-ready.”

The center, a partnership between the Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC) and the Industrial Technology Development Institute, will serve as the country’s premier hub for additive manufacturing. It will provide services such as product prototyping, materials development, consultancy, and training, with a focus on equipping industries, MSMEs, and innovators for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Solidum also urged LSPU to integrate additive manufacturing into its academic programs to ensure future engineers and technicians develop the skills needed in advanced manufacturing.

Driving socio-economic growth in CALABARZON

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho A. Mabborang highlighted the center’s role in driving CALABARZON’s socio-economic growth, particularly in its robust manufacturing and processing industries.

“The metals industry is crucial in the industrialization of regions and provinces. It generates high-quality jobs, supports manufacturing and processing industries, and accelerates socio-economic growth. Modern facilities, such as AMCEN, stand both as a solution to challenges and as a key to open opportunities,” Mabborang said.

He noted that AMCen will also benefit local farmers by providing access to affordable equipment parts, boosting farm productivity in Laguna and Quezon. MSMEs and industries such as coconut processing are also expected to benefit from innovation-driven solutions.

“Innovation is at the heart of AMCen. Innovation that is geared to contribute to inclusive growth and economic transformation, especially in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he said.

Partnerships for inclusive innovation

The launch also formalized partnerships through a Memorandum of Agreement signed by DOST-CALABARZON, DOST-MIRDC, LSPU, Makerlab Electronics, and Puzzlebox 3D. The collaboration will push forward the “Technological Readiness and Innovation through Advanced Manufacturing in the Philippines (TRIAMPH)” project under the Central Hub for Advanced Manufacturing R&D in the Philippines (CHAMP) Program.

Mabborang expressed gratitude to both government and private sector partners, emphasizing that these collaborations embody DOST’s mantra of “Agham na Ramdam” — science that is deeply felt and experienced by Filipinos in communities across the country.