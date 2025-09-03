Lacson blasts P118.5B ghost flood loss, warns bigger crime if unpunished

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Wednesday sounded the alarm over the estimated P118.5 billion economic loss caused by so-called ghost flood control projects since 2023, warning that the greater injustice would be allowing those behind the scam to escape accountability.

Lacson, a long-time anti-corruption advocate, was referring to Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Ralph Recto’s disclosure that the fake projects, supposedly meant to control flooding, have inflicted massive damage on the economy, equivalent to *up to 266,000 lost jobs.

“With the DOF’s mind-boggling estimated economic loss of P118.5 billion due to 'ghost' flood control projects, if those responsible go unpunished, the government may be committing a bigger crime against the Filipino people,” Lacson posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The figures were revealed during a Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026.

Recto admitted that while generating government revenue is already difficult, it is even more disheartening when funds are squandered on fictitious or useless projects.

Lacson also pointed out that from 2011 to 2025, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) received over P1.9 trillion in budget allocations, a significant portion of which was earmarked for flood mitigation. Yet, he said, many parts of the country continue to suffer from chronic flooding.

In his privilege speech last August 20, Lacson exposed what he called a “corruption-riddled” system of approving and funding flood control projects that exist only on paper.

He cited reports of repeated allocations for the same locations, nonexistent projects, and paper trails indicating manipulation at various levels of government.

The former PNP chief stressed that unless those involved are prosecuted, convicted, and jailed, the cycle of corruption will only persist.

"If no one is punished accordingly, this will encourage many to engage in corruption because they can get away with it," Lacson warned.

He reiterated the need for systemic reforms, including tighter scrutiny of infrastructure budgets and more rigorous implementation of audit findings by the Commission on Audit (COA), the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and the Office of the Ombudsman.