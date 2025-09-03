Lacson backs DBM push for budget tracking transparency

Senator Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson expressed strong support for the Department of Budget and Management (DBM)’s initiatives to make the national budget more transparent and accessible to the public.

At the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC)'s briefing, Lacson called for the integration of stronger digital tracking tools to further enhance accountability in allocating and using public funds.

Lacson praised the DBM's efforts but pressed for a more robust system that would allow both chambers of Congress to track proposed changes in the budget, especially identifying the proponents behind specific amendments.

Is there any current technology available to keep your system transparent yet secure, to enable us in both houses of Congress to track movements of the budget, from what is provided by the National Expenditure Program and going forward, to track who proposed which amendments to the General Appropriations Act?” Lacson asked.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman confirmed that their current systems can track changes from the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to the General Appropriations Act (GAA), but identifying amendment proponents requires access to session minutes.

She proposed a collaborative solution: a formal agreement between the DBM, the Senate, and the House of Representatives to enable interoperability of their respective budget systems.

In addition to legislative tracking, Lacson encouraged the DBM to expand its digital budget management initiatives, particularly Project TINA (Technical Innovations in the National Expenditure Program Application).

The project, named in honor of the late DBM Undersecretary Tina Canda, seeks to automate the NEP generation process and streamline coordination between the Executive and Legislative branches.

“Project TINA covers only the NEP. Can we expand it to go all the way?” Lacson proposed.

Pangandaman responded affirmatively. “We will do it.”

Lacson also highlighted the importance of transparency in public procurement.

He then recommended enhancements to the Government Procurement Policy Board (GPPB)'s dashboard, including features like geo-tagging for infrastructure projects, which would allow citizens to monitor government projects in their local areas.

“At least the public should know [about projects] in their respective areas—like through the Sumbong sa Pangulo or DPWH websites,” Lacson said, stressing that while data updates should remain restricted to agencies, the viewing access should remain open to the public.